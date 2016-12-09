HOLIDAY SHIPPING – USPS Deadlines.

We are just 15 days away from Christmas and Hanukkah but for those of you shipping gifts to family and friends take note because you have a deadline to hit.

The United State Postal Service, which is at it 7 days a week during the holidays, says to ensure timely delivery of cards, letters and packages by December 25th you need to get less-than-urgent deliveries and oversized packages to the post office by December 15th, December 20th for smaller packages.

Here is the break down…

To ensure timely delivery of cards, letters and packages within the United States by December 25th, the Postal Service recommends that customers ship their items by the following dates:

Thursday, December 15 – USPS Retail Ground

Ground service for less-than-urgent deliveries and oversized packages.

Tuesday, December 20 – First-Class Mail

Service for standard-sized, single-piece envelopes and small packages weighing up to 13 ounces with delivery in 3 business days or less.

Wednesday, December 21 – Priority Mail

Domestic service in 1, 2 or 3 business days based on where the package is mailed and where it’s being sent, variety of flat-rate options.

Friday, December 23 – Priority Mail Express

Fastest domestic service, guaranteed overnight scheduled delivery to most locations. Some restrictions and exceptions apply. Please note, Priority Mail Express postage refund eligibility is adjusted for shipments mailed between Dec. 22 and Dec. 25.

Good luck and Happy Holidays!

https://www.usps.com/holiday/