MUSIC – Milwaukee Teacher a Finalist for Grammy Educator Award!

2017 Grammy nominations we revealed on Tuesday…

Shout out to Wisconsin’s very own Bon Iver who is up for his third Grammy award and Milwaukee’s very own Erica Breitbarth from Reagan High School on the south side who built the music program at Reagan from scratch!

She along with 9 other finalists from across the country are finalists for the Grammy’s Music Educator Award!

Up for grabs? Some hardware and a $10,000 honorarium!



The Grammy’s Music Educator Award, a joint partnership and presentation of The Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Foundation, was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public, and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.



The award is open to current U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher — students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans, and administrators. Teachers are also able to nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.



Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students’ lives. The 2017 honoree will be flown to Los Angeles, the host city of the GRAMMY Awards®, and will be recognized during GRAMMY Week in February 2017. The recipient will also attend the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony and a range of GRAMMY Foundation events. In addition, the recipient will receive a $10,000 honorarium. The nine finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.

Nominate a teacher here and get more information here:

http://www.grammyintheschools.com/programs/grammy-music-educator-award