SAVE MONEY – Green Monday Deals!

Happy Green Monday! What is Green Monday? Kinda like Cyber Monday but a different Monday, obviously! 🙂

After some further research Wikipedia offered this definition…

Green Monday is an online retail industry term similar to Cyber Monday. The term was coined by eBay to describe its best sales day in December…

OK, cool! Another day to save some cash!

These are just a few of the bigger deals going around today, check your local listings!

WalMart has $250 dollar XBox one and Playstation 4 consoles.

Macy’s has 65% off select luggage sets, up to 20% off select men’s dress shirts, 50% off select boots and booties and 60% off select handbags.

Sears has 20% off on apparel, jewelry, shoes and accessories, along with 10% off on appliances, refrigerators, holiday decor, furniture, mattresses and more.

Just 12 days away from the holiday but remember, if your shipping a gift somewhere, you just have a few days to guarantee delivery! Click here for that, have a great holiday and save lots of money!!