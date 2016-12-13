DONATE – MPS’ Mitten Tree Returns to Help Children.

You know not every child has a hat, scarf and mittens and that’s something you definitely need with the cold we’re dealing with!

Help Milwaukee Public Schools’ students by donating those items at any of the 16 TCF Bank branches in the Milwaukee area or at MPS Central Services.

Last year, the program provided warm winter gear to a record-breaking 4,000 student’s in-need.

Get donating and stay warm! Here is more information.

MPS is holding its annual Mitten Tree Drive and for the second, consecutive year TCF Bank’s 16 branches in the Milwaukee area are public collection sites.

Residents can donate new handmade or store-bought hats, scarves, gloves and mittens at TCF Bank branches and at MPS Central Services through Jan. 6, 2017.

“We’re pleased to help students get the hats, scarves, gloves and mittens they need to stay warm this winter,” said Lou Campos, director of retail banking at TCF Bank. “Last year, we helped MPS break their all-time record for donations by supporting 4,000 students in need and we look forward to helping even more students this year.”

“More than 80 percent of MPS students are economically disadvantaged and they need our help to stay warm and safe during the winter months,” said Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent Dr. Darienne Driver. “We are grateful TCF Bank is offering its 16 conveniently located branches as donation sites for the second year. Their generous team members and customers donated new handmade and purchased items that made winter warmer for our young people.”

Donated items are quickly distributed to schools with most items given to students before the holiday break.

Donation Sites

MPS Central Services

5225 W. Vliet St, Milwaukee (7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday)

Other donation sites and more information can be found here.