HOLIDAY SHOPPING – Kohl’s to Stay Open for 107 Hours Straight!

Attention shoppers! Procrastinators, I’m talking to you! Our friends at Kohl’s have announced that they will be open for 107 hours straight leading up to Christmas!

Most Kohl’s will be open around the clock from 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20 until December 24 at 6 p.m.. Plus this Saturday is a Super Saturday! Check out the deals and the press release below.

Happy shopping and Merry Christmas!

With the clock ticking on holiday shopping, Kohl’s will provide customers with incredible savings and conveniences on last-minute gifts, exclusive one-day deals on Super Saturday and the option to shop around-the-clock beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20 through Saturday, December 24*. Customers also have the opportunity to save even more when they take advantage of our incredible $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from now through December 24!

Super Saturday Savings

Last-minute must-have gifts, available in store and on Kohls.com all day on Saturday, December 17, include:

• $3.99 SO cozy 2-pk. socks. Orig. $10

• $9.99 Tek Gear fleece separates. Orig. $20

• $9.99 graphic fleece sweatshirts for Juniors. Orig. $30

• $9.99 Dearfoams or SONOMA Goods for Life slippers for her. Orig. $24-$34

• $14.99 The Big One or SONOMA Goods for Life sherpa throws. Orig. $39.99-$49.99

• $17.99 Star Wars fleece hoodies for boys 4-7. Orig. $38

• $19.99 Brilliance jewelry made with Swarovski crystals or Swarovski zirconia. Orig. $60

• $29.99 Columbia fleece for men. Orig. $60

• $29.99 Playskool Heroes Spiderman Helicopter Playset. Orig. $59.99

• $139.99 Fitbit Charge 2 heart rate + fitness wristband. Orig. $149.99

Customers will enjoy an easy experience at Kohl’s when they take advantage of Kohl’s loyalty opportunities for even deeper savings and will also save 30% on their first day’s purchases when they open a Kohl’s Charge account now through December 24 on Kohls.com and at stores nationwide.

Last-Minute Conveniences

Kohl’s offers a seamless and personalized customer experience across all devices allowing customers to shop when and how it’s most convenient to them – even if it’s on Christmas Eve!

• Buy Online, Free Pick Up In Store – Customers shopping Kohls.com can choose buy online, free pick up in store and get their gifts quickly at their local store. Recently added text alerts when orders are ready, reserved parking spaces, alternate party pick-up and dedicated pick-up lines at Customer Service make it easier than ever to pick up purchases.

• Gift Cards and E-Gift Cards: Kohl’s offers a variety of gift card designs for any occasion, key third party gift card brands and gift card accessories to pair with gifts. Kohl’s gift cards are available both in stores and on

Kohls.com in a variety of denominations to make the perfect gift for loved ones. They can be used anytime and have no service fees and no expiration dates. Shoppers can also quickly and easily send and receive Kohl’s egift cards, which arrive almost instantly to an email account and are redeemable both online and in-store via smartphone or print-out.

• Kohl’s App: The Kohl’s app features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash and savings offers and easily track Yes2You Rewards points and redeem earned Rewards in the digital wallet for easy access at checkout. In addition to browsing and shopping by category, customers will experience Store Tools, a store mode for the Kohl’s app providing a more customized in-store shopping experience, and Snap and Shop, which allows customers to take photos of products anywhere and find similar items at Kohl’s.

http://kohls.com