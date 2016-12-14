POPULAR GIFT – Best Buy to get more NES Classic Edition Consoles.

When it comes to the most popular gift of the season, most times you can’t find them! Like Hatchimals, it seems that everyone is sold out!

Another popular gift is the replica of the original NES, Nintendo Entertainment System. It’s called the NES Classic and it comes stacked with 30 games like Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda.

It’s been very difficult to find unless you want to pay hundreds of dollars online.

Best Buy announced early via email that they will receive a new shipment next Tuesday, December 20th and only while supplies last… so this might be your last chance to take care of that video game lover in your life.

Good luck and Happy Holidays!

