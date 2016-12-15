HOLIDAY CUTENESS – Animal Planet’s Super Cute Yule Log.

Our friends at Animal Planet are getting into the holiday spirit!

For the first time ever, they will be showing a yule log but with a cute and cuddly twist. They will be featuring adorable baby animals including bunnies, kittens, puppies and even goats.

Get a sneak peek of what to expect on Christmas in the video below, and tune in starting at 7am on Christmas Day.

The yule log will also be available on Animal Planet GO starting on Dec. 19

From Animal Planet:

If there isn’t a fire roaring in the background on Christmas morning, viewers can tune into SUPER CUTE YULE LOG – a compilation of holiday scenes featuring fluffy puppies, cuddly kittens, baby goats and more frolicking to seasonal tunes. Keep the slippers on, grab a cup of eggnog and enjoy the hour-long aww-dorableness.

