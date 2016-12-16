ALERT – Wisconsin Weather Postpones Santa’s Brunch at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center in Brookfield.

santaUnfortunately, because of the snow, our Santa’s Brunch event that was scheduled for Saturday, December 17th from 9am – 1pm at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield has been postponed.

The new date is Friday, December 23rd from 9am – Noon.

Winners, your name will remain on our guest list and check in will promptly begin at 9am.

We’ll see you Friday!

Be safe and stay warm!

WISCONSIN WEATHER UPDATE – Monday, December 19th, 8am.
Wind Chill Advisory until 10am Monday.

Today:
Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values between -10 and -20.

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday:
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday:
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32.

For delays, closings and more, click here.

