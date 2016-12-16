ALERT – Wisconsin Weather Postpones Santa’s Brunch at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center in Brookfield.

Posted on by

Unfortunately, because of the snow, our Santa’s Brunch event that was scheduled for Saturday, December 17th from 9am – 1pm at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield has been postponed.

The new date is Friday, December 23rd from 9am – Noon.

Winners, your name will remain on our guest list and check in will promptly begin at 9am.

We’ll see you Friday!

Be safe and stay warm!

WISCONSIN WEATHER UPDATE – Monday, December 19th, 8am.

Wind Chill Advisory until 10am Monday.

Today:

Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values between -10 and -20.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday:

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32.

For delays, closings and more, click here.