AUDITIONS – Kids From Wisconsin Announce Audition Times.

It’s a state entertainment tradition that goes back nearly 50 years and odds are you’ve seen them at the great Wisconsin State Fair…

The Kids from Wisconsin have announced audition information for the upcoming 2017 season!

Youth singers, dancers and musicians in southeastern Wisconsin can audition Sunday, February 26th from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

Singer/Dancers should bring a prepared selection to sing and a copy of the sheet music for the accompanist.

Instrumentalists auditioning must bring their own equipment including amplifiers where necessary and drum set.

Go behind the scenes and see how the Kids From Wisconsin prepare, click here and here.

Get more audition information, click here.

Good luck!!