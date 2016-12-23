UH OH – Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hours.

You’ve been waiting, waiting and waiting some more to finish up / maybe even start you holiday shopping? Well this is it!

The Malls:

Mayfair Mall, Brookfield Square and Southridge Mall close at 6pm on Christmas Eve.

The outlet malls in Pleasant Prairie and Johnson Creek close at 6pm..

Big Box Stores:

Target and KMart will close at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Toy’s R Us at 9pm.

Walmart, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Boston Store, Sears and Macy’s close at 6pm.

The Ultimate Uh Oh:

If you are really in a pinch don’t forget you can usually find gift cards and other small gift items at 24 hour pharmacy / convenience stores and gas stations!

Good luck and Happy Holidays!