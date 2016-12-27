GOODWILL – Put Empty Amazon Boxes To Good Use.

If you still have a ton of empty amazon boxes laying around the house fill them up with items you’d like to donate to Goodwill and Amazon will take care of the shipping!

It’s all part of the Give Back Box!

Good stuff Amazon!



To participate, simply pack a box with the items you no longer need (no electronics, liquids, or fragile, hazardous or volatile items can be shipped per the program), print off a pre-paid USPS or UPS shipping label at GiveBackBox.com, and then either drop them off at the post office or UPS location, or arrange for a package pickup at your home or office. There is no limit to the number of boxes sent through the program (and no weight limit), but each box requires its own shipping label.

http://givebackbox.com