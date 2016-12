A shout out and thank you to the Milwaukee County Transit System and Miller Lite for teaming up for a 29th year in a row to offer free bus rides on New Years Eve.

Free rides begin at 8:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 31, with routes running until the end of regularly scheduled service.

Several popular bus routes will have extended service until 4:00 am!

Call 1-800-FREE-RIDES or visit http://MillerLiteFreeRides.com for more information.