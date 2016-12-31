COMMUNITY – Mayor Proclaims JIM GAFFIGAN DAY in the City of Milwaukee!

Mayor Barrett declared today Saturday, December 31st, 2016, as “Jim Gaffigan Day” throughout the City of Milwaukee.

Jim Gaffigan and his family are celebrating their 10th anniversary of their New Year’s Eve shows at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater.

This year Jim Gaffigan sold-out four shows, with his final show being this evening and donated over $70,000 to the Riverwest Food Pantry.

The Gaffigan family urge the public to get involved in helping the pantry’s goal of raising a total of $100,000 by texting BACON to 91999. Yes, that is B-A-C-O-N to 91999.

Riverwest Food Pantry’s Mission:

We come together around food to relieve hunger, improve lives and grow community well-being.

The Riverwest Food Pantry is a community of generosity where all have a place at the table. We alleviate food insecurity by providing healthful food access through an interactive shopping experience. We grow and cook food as an entry point to nurture mentoring relationships that connect people to needed resources.

From 1979 to 2012, Riverwest Food Pantry’s mission focused on relieving hunger: to alleviate food insecurity by providing food assistance for low and moderate income residents on Milwaukee’s Northside. (Food distribution was the endpoint to our work.) In 2013, the Riverwest Food Pantry became a 501(c)(3) non-profit to expand our mission by making food the entry point.

http://www.riverwestfoodpantry.org



