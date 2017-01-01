FREE FAMILY FUN – Cool Fool Kite Festival at Veterans Park

The Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, and Gift of Wings are presenting our 30th Annual “COOL FOOL KITE FESTIVAL”, The first Kite Festival of the New Year! WOW, has it really been 30 years? YES!

This 30 year Milwaukee tradition will take place in Veterans Park, on Milwaukee’s usually warm and windy lakefront.

The Cool Fool Kite Festival is free to the public and will start at 11:00 am just prior to the Polar Bear’s jump into Lake Michigan, and will run until we can no longer stand the cold, probably around 5:00 PM.

Kites and hot food are available for purchase or bring your own.

FREE Hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks will be served while it lasts, compliments of Gift of Wings.

The professional ice carving group called THE QUIET ICE CARVERS will also be on hand, carving some great designs.

Info is also available at giftofwings.com