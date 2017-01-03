LAUGH – Another Epic Van Moment…

I’ve had a few throughout the years! 🙂

This one happened at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on New Year’s Eve as your Six-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave Professional Soccer Team faced the arch-rival Chicago Mustangs…

It was halftime and a game of Bubble Soccer from Bubble Ball Sportz broke out.

Whenever this happens at a game I try to keep the action going by ‘inspiring’ other participants to ‘take others out’ in bubbles by knocking them over…

This time, the tables were turned. Enjoy and LET’S GO WAVE!

