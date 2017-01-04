PUPPY BOWL – Someone Is Going To Get Licked!

Barking rights are up for grabs when Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIII tears up the turn Sunday , February 5th, 2017 at 1pm.

The cutest competition in sports history returns with an epic matchup between Team Ruff and Team Fluff’s adoptable players who go nose to nose to win the inaugural Petco Lombarky trophy in PUPPY BOWL XIII at GEICO Stadium. But after the pup-tastic game of ear pulls and tail tugs is over, they all end up as winners when the puppies find their forever homes.



For the first time, Animal Planet’s PUPPY BOWL XIII will air simultaneously on both coasts when it premieres Sunday, February 5 with three hours of fuzzy faces, sloppy kisses and puppy penalties.

“Tail”gating starts at 1pm with the Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show, featuring aww-nalysis and cuddly commentary from sports correspondents including the infamous Rodt Weiler.

At 2pm, Puppy Bowl XIII kicks off at GEICO Stadium with a special appearance by the furriest weather forecaster in the world – Mr. Punxsutawney Phil. The famous groundhog and two of his inner circle officiate the coin toss to start the game.

There will be a special one-hour premiere of the new series Animal Planet Animal National with Anthony Anderson directly after the premiere of PUPPY BOWL XIII as well.

Go Pups Go!