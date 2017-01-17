STATE FAIR – 2017 Fairest of the Fairs Announced.

Just 197 days away from one of my favorite Summer activities, the great Wisconsin State Fair!

Wisconsin State Fair officials are excited to introduce the 2017 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, who was selected at the 94th annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in Wisconsin Dells. A field of 39 talented contestants from county and district fairs throughout Wisconsin participated in the competition, and Rebecca Starkenburg, 20, representing the Lodi Agricultural Fair, took home the coveted Fairest of the Fairs crown.

The Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program was designed to select an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, which represents all 76 Wisconsin county, district and state fairs. This year marked the 51st crowning of the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.

Each year, the Fairest of the Fairs travels throughout Wisconsin promoting the educational, agricultural, social, cultural and commercial opportunities available at our state’s great fairs. It is a position of responsibility to the citizens of Wisconsin and the winner must showcase excellent speaking, writing and listening skills as well as organization, professionalism, time management and above all, a passion for Wisconsin’s fair industry.

Starkenburg will serve a one-year term beginning immediately, and her responsibilities will include making appearances at fairs throughout the state, working with media and promoting the importance of Wisconsin’s fair and agriculture industries.

In addition, she will serve as hostess of the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, which will take place Aug. 3 – 13. This includes greeting fairgoers and special guests, performing as master of ceremonies for several events during the fair, participating in various contests and representing the fair during select media appearances.

Starkenburg was selected from a field of incredibly talented young women, and replaces the 2016 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, Gloria Kesler of Calumet County. The Fairest of the Fairs is chosen by a panel of three judges representing the fair, communications and agriculture industries.

The daughter of David and Robin Starkenburg of DeForest, Wis., Starkenburg is a junior at South Dakota State University majoring in Agriculture Communications and minoring in Animal Science and Meat Science. She also works for the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, volunteers at the Sioux Falls Sertoma Butterfly house and hosts a yearly free event on her family farm allowing the community to see and learn about the various farm animals. Starkenburg hopes to pursue a communications and public relations career in the meat industry.

“We look forward to welcoming the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs to our team each year,” stated Kathleen O’Leary, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Rebecca has proven she will be an excellent ambassador for Wisconsin’s fair industry. I would like to congratulate all of the 2017 contestants, who showed great passion for fairs and the agriculture industry in Wisconsin, and wish them the best of luck in future endeavors.”

Kallie Jo Kastenson, 21, representing the Racine County Fair, was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of Rick and Julie Kastenson of Union Grove, Wis. and is a current graduate student at Texas Tech University pursuing her Master’s degree in Agriculture Communications. She recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with an Agriculture Education degree and has served as the Vice President of the National Agri-Marketing Association and on the Collegiate Farm Bureau.

Talia Spiegelberg, 21, representing the Waukesha County Fair, was named second runner-up. She is the daughter of Jim and Karen Spiegelberg of Oconomowoc, Wis. and is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison pursuing a degree in Elementary Education and Special Education.

Charitee Seebecker, 21, representing the Juneau County Fair, was named third runner-up. She is the daughter of Tim and Dawn Seebecker of Mauston, Wis. and is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville pursuing a degree in Agriculture Business.

Kristi Sawall, 19, representing the Waupaca County Fair, was named forth runner-up. She is the daughter of Blair and Kathy Sawall of Clintonville, Wis. and is a sophomore at Concordia University Wisconsin pursuing a degree in Nursing.

Jackie McGlin, 22, representing the Calumet County Fair, received the Tim Heffernon Ms. Congeniality award. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Judy McGlin of Forest Junction, Wis. and is pursuing a degree in Prototype and Design at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Individuals interested in competing in future Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs contests may contact their county or district fair board for more information, or visit WiFairs.com.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 13. The fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights. For the most up-to-date information, visit WiStateFair.com