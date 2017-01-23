NEW MUSIC – John Mayer Returns!

Our friend and B93.3 artist John Mayer is out of the studio and has released four new songs!

It’s going to be hard to top some of my favorite John Mayer songs like, “Why Georgia”, “Waiting on the World to Change”, and the bluesy, “Come When I Call”, but if anyone can do it, it’s Mr. Mayer.

Let’s get into the new stuff…

“Moving On and Getting Over” sounds like it would be the opening track of his new record. Good song to re-invite you into John Mayer’s world. Light, easy and a smooth groove. Click here to listen.

You’ve got the very inspirational and my favorite of the four, “Changing”. It will force you to sway back and forth and then wallop you over the head with a great guitar solo. Click here to listen.

And the Randy Neuman esque, “You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me” is great! Click here to listen.

“My heart’s racing!” said Mayer. “These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come!”

